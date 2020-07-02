 Skip to Content

Asian shares advance following upbeat US jobs report

10:45 pm AP - National News

Stocks are higher in Asia after a report showed the U.S. job market is recovering from the wreckage of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring. Shanghai led regional gains on Friday, adding 1%, and shares rose across the region despite rising numbers of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea and Japan. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.5%, finishing the holiday-shortened week with a gain of 4%. Worries about the virus are still weighing on investors, however. Florida reported another sharp increase in confirmed cases, helping to cut the S&P 500’s early gains by more than half. The bond market also showed continued caution.

Associated Press

