Asia Today: India’s virus cases surpass 600,000, curve rises

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s number of coronavirus cases has passed 600,000, its infection curve is rising and its testing capacity is being increased. It has confirmed more than 19,000 cases in the past 24 hours and nearly 100,000 in just four days. A total of 17,834 people have died. While most cases are centered in India’s bigger cities, the backpacking destination of western Goa state is open to tourists. They will either have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates or get tested on arrival. Elsewhere in Asia, an outbreak in Australia’s second-largest city continued to grow. And New Zealand’s health minister has resigned after a series of personal blunders during the pandemic.