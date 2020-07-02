A European court backs 3 migrants, rules against France

PARIS (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that France violated the rights of three asylum-seekers who lived for months in the street with no means to meet basic needs such as food, housing and health care. The court said that the three migrants, an Afghan, a Russian, and an Iranian, “have been victims of a degrading treatment reflecting a lack of respect for their dignity.” The court has ruled several times against France on its treatment of migrants, saying the country is in breach of Europe’s human rights convention forbidding inhuman or degrading treatment.