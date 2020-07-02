5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. A record-setting jobs report is forecast for June, but recent data suggests that a resurgent coronavirus in the U.S. will limit further gains. Authorities are closing honky tonks, bars and other drinking establishments in some parts of the U.S. to stem the surge of COVID-19 infections. Rescue workers say at least 113 people have been killed at a jade mining site in northern Myanmar, a region renowned as the world’s biggest and most lucrative in the industry.