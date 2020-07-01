Workers: Tesla threatens firing if they don’t return to jobs

DETROIT (AP) — Some Tesla workers and labor activists say the company is threatening to fire employees who haven’t returned to the company’s California factory since it reopened because they’re afraid of catching the coronavirus. The group wants the practice to stop, and it also wants state and county officials to make sure proper safety procedures are followed at the factory. Worker Carlos Gabriel says officials should be holding Tesla accountable. He’s organizing a rally Thursday at the Alameda County Public Health Department in Oakland. Problems at the factory are among several that have flared up in the auto industry recently. A Tesla spokesman wouldn’t immediately comment but company officials say claims of workers being fired are untrue.