Woman checking mail killed by car running from police

ANDERSON. S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman checking her mail outside her South Carolina home was struck and killed by a car being chased by police. State troopers say the driver was also killed. They say he lost control of the car after hitting the woman Tuesday evening near Anderson and crashing into a parked car and a tree. Anderson Police were chasing 30-year-old Grayson Dean Mathis after he refused to stop for an officer. Authorities say 54-year-old Brenda Mary Wilson was hit after Mathis’ car ran off the left side of the road.