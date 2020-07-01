UN says Afghan army mistakenly fired mortars that killed 23

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. mission in Afghanistan says its findings indicate the Afghan military had mistakenly fired the mortars this week at a busy market in southern Helmand province that inflicted heavy civilian casualties. A car bombing and mortar shells struck the market in Sangin district on Monday, killing 23 people, including children, according to a statement from a provincial governor’s office. Both the Taliban and the Afghan military blamed each other for the attack. A series of tweets late Tuesday from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said that “multiple credible sources” have asserted that the Afghan army fired the “mortars in response to Taliban fire, missing (the) intended target.”