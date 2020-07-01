TV reporter, cameraman shot to death in northern Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A television reporter and a cameraman have been shot to death in La Ceiba, a town on Honduras’ northern Caribbean coast that has been wracked by gang violence in the past. National police spokesman Jair Meza said reporter German Vallecillo Jr. and camerman/producer Jorge Pozas were on a street Wednesday when two gunmen stopped in a vehicle and opened fire. Meza said the motive for the attack was under investigation, but police said late Wednesday that five people had been detained. Vallecillo’s family says he had expressed interest in running for a legislative seat from the area. Vallecillo is the son of well-known journalist German Vallecillo. The Honduran association of journalists says 86 media workers had been killed in Honduras since 2001.