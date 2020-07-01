Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is promising one of the largest fireworks displays in recent memory in Washington on July Fourth. It also plans to give away as many as 300,000 face masks to those who come down to the National Mall for the festivities, although they won’t be required to wear them. This is despite concerns from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who warns that the plans run counter to established health guidelines. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Wednesday detailed President Donald Trump’s plans for Independence Day in the nation’s capital and said they include a mile-long detonation of 10,000 fireworks. Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to host events on Saturday from the White House south lawn and from the Ellipse.