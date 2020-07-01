Trump supports new round of direct coronavirus payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he supports a fresh round of government payments to individuals to help them weather the coronavirus pandemic but that “it has to be done properly.” Trump also says he wants payments larger than the $1,200 the government sent to most individuals earlier this year. He did not say how much he’d like the payments to be. Trump commented in an interview Wednesday with Fox Business Network. In May, Democrats pushed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill through the House that included another round of $1,200 direct payments to individuals, but it was dead on arrival in the GOP-led Senate.