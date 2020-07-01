Trump: I’ll veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is vowing to veto a massive defense bill to keep military bases such as Fort Bragg named after Confederate officers. He’s going against sentiment in his own party and imperiling a 3% pay raise for the troops. Trump took to Twitter late Tuesday to threaten a veto of a $741 billion annual Pentagon authorization bill because it would require a host of military bases named after Confederate figures to be renamed within three years. Trump rival and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts won a bipartisan vote in a GOP-controlled panel to force the bases to be renamed. It’s clear opponents of the idea don’t have the votes to remove it during floor debate.