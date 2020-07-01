Seattle mayor orders “occupied” area cleared, police arrive

SEATTLE (AP) — Police have converged on Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order for protesters to vacate the area. Police said the move early Wednesday is designed to protect the public. Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings. Officers will be equipped with additional protective gear as they attempt to clear the streets. Protesters have fortified barriers and are yelling and chanting, pushing back against the move.