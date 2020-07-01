Russian vote on extending Putin’s rule until 2036 nears end

MOSCOW (AP) — A vote on amendments to Russia’s constitution that could allow President Vladimir Putin to hold power until 2036 is taking place amid widespread reports of pressure on voters and other irregularities. The nationwide balloting on the amendments that would reset the clock on Putin’s tenure and enable him to serve two more six-year terms is in its final day. For the first time in Russia, the polls were open for a week to bolster turnout without increasing crowds casting ballots during the coronavirus pandemic. Putin is all but guaranteed to get the result he wants following a massive publicity campaign to get Russia’s voters to say “yes” to the changes.