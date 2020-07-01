Richmond orders removal of Confederate statues on city land

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues on city land. Within hours a massive Confederate general was taken down. The decision came weeks after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the removal of the most prominent and imposing Confederate statue along Richmond’s Monument Avenue, that of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which sits on state land. The removal of the Lee statue has been stalled pending the resolution of two lawsuits. On city land along the avenue, work crews removed a statue of Gen. Stonewall Jackson Wednesday afternoon after spending several hours carefully attaching a harness and preparing its hooves to be detached from the base.