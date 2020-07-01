Puerto Rico board approves $10B budget as resignations loom

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances has approved a new budget that largely suspends austerity measures and government cuts for one year as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from hurricanes, earthquakes and the pandemic. The $10 billion budget was approved Wednesday after the board rejected a different one that Gov. Wanda Vázquez recently submitted and contained numerous incentives and spending increases that critics say were unrealistic. Puerto Rico’s 2021 consolidated fiscal year budget is 10% bigger than last year’s, mainly because it anticipates a 17% increase in federal funds. The majority of spending targets health care, education and government pension payments. Areas including housing and agriculture will see cuts.