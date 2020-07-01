Police chief defends pepper spray at Elijah McClain vigil

DENVER (AP) — A police chief in suburban Denver has defended officers who used pepper spray and batons on demonstrators during a vigil for a Black man who died after police put him in a chokehold last year. Interim Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson told city leaders Tuesday night that officers used force after a small group of agitators threw rocks. Activists gathered Saturday to remember Elijah McClain. White officers stopped McClain as he walked down the street after getting a 911 call reporting him as suspicious. They put him in a chokehold, and paramedics administered a sedative to calm him. The 23-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, was declared brain dead and later taken off life support.