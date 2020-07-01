Pilot killed in fighter jet crash at Shaw Air Force Base

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A military pilot has died in the crash of a fighter jet at during a training mission at Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina. 20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan confirmed the pilot’s death early Wednesday. The crash happened on the military base around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Base officials said the pilot was the only person on board the F-16CM Fighting Falcon. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The name of the pilot wasn’t immediately released.