Outrage in Colombia over alleged soldier abuse of Indigenous

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Accusations that a group of soldiers sexually assaulted two young Indigenous girls in rural Colombia have sparked protests outside army bases and rekindled fears about the military’s human rights record, especially in parts of the country still recovering from decades of armed conflict. In one case which came to light last week, seven soldiers from an army garrison in western Colombia admitted to abducting an 11-year-old girl from the Embera tribe on a recent Sunday and sexually assaulting her. The soldiers were arrested and are being held at a military base while the case is investigated, though indigenous groups are demanding they be sent to jail.