 Skip to Content

Museum or mosque? Turkey debates iconic Hagia Sofia’s status

2:03 am AP - National News

ISTANBUL (AP) — In its more than 1,400-year existence, the majestic domed structure of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul has served as the Byzantine Empire’s main cathedral, a mosque under the Ottoman Empire and a museum in modern Turkey. It attracts millions of tourists each year. The 6th-century building is now at the center of a heated debate between conservative groups who want it to be reconverted into a mosque and those who believe the World Heritage site should remain a museum. This week, Turkey’s administrative court will consider a request for it to be changed into a mosque. Analysts think President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is using the debate to consolidate his conservative base and distract attention from Turkey’s  economic woes.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film