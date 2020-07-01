Mother charged in fatal mauling of infant son by family dog

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal mauling of her 26-day-old son by the family’s pit bull mix dog. The Journal and Courier reports Wednesday that 38-year-old Jennifer Connell of Lafayette was charged with neglect of a dependent. Julian Connell died at a hospital after the Jan. 25 attack on a bed at the family’s home, about 60 miles north of Indianapolis. Police have said the baby’s mother was at home when the pit bull began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The baby’s teenage brother separated the dogs, and police said that’s when the pit bull attacked the baby. An officer had to fatally shoot pit bull to get to the infant.