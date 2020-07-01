Mexico reopening uneven, as virus cases continue high

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s reopening is varying widely, with some people wearing face masks and keeping their distance, while others jostle in crowded streets. The limited reopening of restaurants and other businesses in the capital came as cases continued to climb steadily. On Wednesday, the number of cases nationwide rose by 5,681 to reach 231,770, and the country added 741 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 28,510. Mexico City has accounted for about 48,000 cases and 5,400 deaths. As shops opened, Mexico City resident like Zeny García and her three children went shopping for shoes, with face masks and goggles.