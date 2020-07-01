Mexico celebrates start of new trade accord with US, Canada

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is celebrating the implementation of a new free trade agreement with Canada and the United States that it hopes will lead to more investment in its struggling economy. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the accord, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement, will provide greater certainty to the three countries in their commercial relationships. Their supply chains are deeply intertwined. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was pressure from the U.S. government to allow some Mexican assembly plants to quickly reopen or remain open to cause less interruption.