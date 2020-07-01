Mexico cancels baseball season, marathon because of pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For the first time in almost a century, Mexico has cancelled its professional baseball season. And the Mexico City Marathon, Latin America’s most important, has also been cancelled. The Mexican Baseball League announced the cancellation of the 2020 season Wednesday, the first time in 95 years a whole season had been cancelled. The season was scheduled to start Aug. 7, but the 16 team owners decided that they could not guarantee the safety of fans and players. Sporting events in Mexico have to be played without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for baseball, playing without fans would not be economically feasible.