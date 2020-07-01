Mexican president marks 2nd anniversary amid virus, violence

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has celebrated the second anniversary of his July 1, 2018 election victory amid some of he toughest circumstances in modern Mexican history. With the coronavirus pandemic untamed and the economy shrinking, López Obrador chose to stress his administration’s progress in the fight against waste, corruption, and authoritarianism. He said big companies have paid back taxes, and salaries of top officials have been reduced. He said Mexico is “making progress” against the pandemic, but also expressed resentment against his critics. López Obrador said “never in the last century has a president been insulted so much, and the response has been tolerance and”not censorship.