Look at method used to assess state of public health system

To assess the state of the public health system in the United States, Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press analyzed data on government spending and staffing at national, state and local levels. What reporters found was a mix of survey and budget data, each measuring a slightly different concept of “public health.” Experts say the lack of comprehensive data specifically about public health makes assessing community programs, agencies and staffing levels difficult. According to Betty Bekemeier, a public health systems researcher and professor at the University of Washington, public health information is scattered and can’t be easily compared, unlike data about hospitals and medical treatment.