Lawsuit accuses property managers of ageist Facebook ads

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A lawsuit claims some of the nation’s leading property management companies deliberately excluded older people from seeing Facebook advertisements for dozens of apartment complexes in the Washington, D.C., area. The class action filed Wednesday by the Housing Rights Initiative is billed as the first lawsuit to accuse residential property management companies of engaging in discrimination in housing advertising. The federal suit says anyone over 50 was deemed to be too old to receive housing ads on Facebook for the 10 companies named as defendants. The federal government has accused Facebook of discrimination for allowing advertisers to systematically exclude groups of people from seeing housing ads.