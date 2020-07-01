Launch of NASA Mars rover delayed again, 2 weeks left to fly

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has delayed the launch of its newest Mars rover yet again, this time for a rocket issue. The space agency has until mid-August to send the Perseverance rover to the red planet to look for signs of ancient microscopic life. Otherwise it will have to wait two years. Managers are now targeting no earlier than July 30 for a liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, eating up half of the monthlong launch window. The good news is that NASA is working to eke out more time in this summer’s launch opportunity, now lasting until at least Aug. 15. The chance to fly to Mars comes up only every 26 months, when Earth and Mars are aligned properly.