Formula 1 season starts 4 months later in a different world

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Four months after the opening race was called off amid last-minute pandemonium the Formula One season finally gets underway this weekend: On another continent and in a different-looking world. A world reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic but also in which outspoken global figures like F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton have championed the Black Lives Matter movement. F1′s drivers are discussing whether to take the knee together on the grid at Sunday’s race in Austria. The truncated season kicks off with back-to-back races at the remote Spielberg track nestled below the imposing Styrian Alpine region. It was meant to start nearly 10,000 miles away in the Australian city of Melbourne.