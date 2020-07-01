Dems: Government’s ‘deadly delay’ devastated nursing homes

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report from Senate Democrats finds that the Trump administration was slow to comprehend the scale of COVID-19’s impact on nursing homes and a disjointed federal response compounded the devastating toll. The report out Wednesday finds a lack of coordination among government agencies has led to issues with access to coronavirus testing and protective equipment. An Associated Press tally shows that nationwide more than 55,000 residents and staff have died from coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, a disproportionate share of the more than 127,000 deaths nationwide. The administration’s lead agency on nursing homes, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, strongly defends its record.