Closing bars to stop coronavirus spread is backed by science

Authorities are closing honky tonks, bars and other drinking establishments in some parts of the U.S. to stem the surge of COVID-19 infections. Experts agree there’s sound science behind the move. Clusters of cases have been linked to bars, including a Michigan outbreak now involving nearly 140 people in 12 counties. The coronavirus spreads more easily in closed, crowded spaces with poor ventilation and where there are close-range conversations. Natalie Dean is an infectious diseases expert at the University of Florida. She says alcohol also lowers inhibitions, so people forget precautions.