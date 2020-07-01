Carjacker gets 25 years for killing mom in front of children

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A carjacker who killed a Missouri woman in front of her three young children has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Twenty-year-old Mark Haywood, of St. Louis County, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Haywood shot and killed 28-year-old Porsha Owens in June 2018 as she was taking her three children to the car to drive them to day care. Police say Haywood demanded Owens’ keys and money, then shot her. He couldn’t get the car started and fled, leaving Owens bleeding in front of the children.