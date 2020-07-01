Campaign for Black soccer player denied by England in 1925

LONDON (AP) — A fundraising campaign has been launched to raise money for a statue to honor a man who was denied the chance to play for England’s national soccer team in 1925 because he was Black. Jack Leslie was an attacking player who scored 137 goals in 401 matches with Plymouth Argyle. He was named in England’s team for an international match against Ireland 95 years ago. But the campaign website says his name disappeared from the team sheet because Football Association officials discovered he was Black. Viv Anderson eventually became the first Black player to represent England’s national team in November 1978.