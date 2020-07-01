Virus spike prompts big California about face on reopenings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered bars and indoor operations of restaurants to close for the next three week in most parts of the state. The Democratic governor’s order comes amid a troubling increase of California coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The order applies to 19 counties covering 72% of the state’s population, including Los Angeles County. The order also applies to the indoor operations of movie theaters, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums. Newsom did not close beaches. But he ordered parking lots closed at beaches in Southern California and in the San Francisco Bay area to limit overcrowding.