Austin City Limits music festival canceled as virus surges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin City Limits has joined the ranks of major music festivals that have been canceled because of the coronavirus. Festival organizers said in a statement Wednesday that scrapping the three-day October event was “the only responsible solution.” The announcement comes as Texas reported a record daily high of nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urges people to stay home. The festival is one of the largest in the country. The Coachella music festival in California and Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee will also not take place this year.