Global shares up after Wall St’s best quarter since 1998

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher after Wall Street closed out its best quarter since 1998. Indexes were higher in early Wednesday trading in France and Germany, but fell in Britain. Shares also finished lower in Japan, but advanced in most other Asian markets. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday. Markets have continued gaining despite the toll the pandemic is taking on global economies. A quarterly Bank of Japan survey showed manufacturers’ sentiment plunged to its lowest level in more than a decade, as the pandemic crushes exports and tourism, mainstays for the world’s third largest economy.