Asia Today: Cases rise in locked Australian suburbs, India

A coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s second-largest city continued to grow, and the Northern Territory detected its first case in three months. The man from the Northern Territory had traveled overseas and stayed in the virus hot spot of Melbourne recently. The territory’s health minister did not say whether the man was likely infected in Melbourne or overseas. Most of Melbourne’s 77 latest cases were in suburbs that were put under a one-month lockdown Wednesday night. Elsewhere in Asia, India surpassed 600,000 cases.