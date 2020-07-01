Hong Kong police make first arrests under new security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law. They said one carried a Hong Kong independence flag and another held up a sign displaying the British flag and calling for Hong Kong’s independence. The law that took effect Tuesday night makes activities deemed subversive or secessionist punishable with prison terms and appears directly aimed at some of the activities associated with anti-government demonstrations last year. They were among more than 70 arrests Wednesday on the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam marked the anniversary by strongly endorsing the new law as necessary to maintain Hong Kong’s stability.