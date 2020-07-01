A predicted surge in US job growth for June might not last

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers likely rehired several million more workers in June, thereby reducing a Depression-level unemployment rate, but the most up-to-date data suggests that a resurgent coronavirus will limit further job gains. Economists have forecast that businesses, governments and nonprofits last month added 3 million jobs — a record high — and that the unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 12.3%. The predicted gain would be up from 2.5 million jobs in May. Even so, the combined job growth for May and June would recover only a fraction of the 22 million jobs that were lost in March and April.