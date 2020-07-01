A pinch where it hurts: can Facebook weather the ad boycott?

On Wednesday, more than 500 companies kicked off an advertising boycott intended to pressure Facebook into taking a stronger stand against hate speech. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to meet with its organizers early next week. While it’s not clear how much lasting financial impact the boycott will lead to, the business pushback is nothing like Facebook has experienced before. After years of piecemeal measures to address hate, abuse and misinformation on its service, Facebook’s critics hope that pinching the company where it hurts _ its business _ will push them toward meaningful change.