 Skip to Content

Voting results in Poland confirm Duda in presidential runoff

3:33 am AP - National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Official final results from the first round of Poland’s presidential election show incumbent President Andrzej Duda needs to be in a July 12 runoff with the mayor of Warsaw to win a second term. The results announced by the State Electoral Commission  on Tuesday were in line with an exit poll. The commission reported that Duda secured 43.5% of the vote in Sunday’s election and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski received 30.46%. Both men have resumed travelling across Poland to meet with potential voters as part of what is expected to be an aggressive runoff campaign focused on discrediting each other.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film