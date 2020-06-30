Voting results in Poland confirm Duda in presidential runoff

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Official final results from the first round of Poland’s presidential election show incumbent President Andrzej Duda needs to be in a July 12 runoff with the mayor of Warsaw to win a second term. The results announced by the State Electoral Commission on Tuesday were in line with an exit poll. The commission reported that Duda secured 43.5% of the vote in Sunday’s election and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski received 30.46%. Both men have resumed travelling across Poland to meet with potential voters as part of what is expected to be an aggressive runoff campaign focused on discrediting each other.