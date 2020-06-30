UN says 140 million females `missing’ due to son preference

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says more than 140 million females are considered “missing” today because of a preference for sons over daughters and extreme neglect of young girls leading to their death. The U.N. Population Fund also said in its annual report released Tuesday that 1 in 5 marriages that take place today is to an underage girl. And it said an estimated 4.1 million girls are at risk this year of being subjected to female circumcision, also known as female genital mutilation. The report said these are among 19 harmful practices against girls.