UK allows e-scooter rentals to aid transport in pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Britain is giving the green light for trials of electric scooter rental programs, as authorities look for ways to help people get moving while maintaining distance and easing pressure on public transit. The transport department unveiled new regulations that take effect on the weekend and pave the way for e-scooter rentals in Britain. The new rules announced on Tuesday will help the U.K. play catch-up with the U.S. and countries in Europe and Asia where they’ve operated for years. Under the new rules it will remain illegal for e-scooters owned by individuals to be used on public roads in Britain.