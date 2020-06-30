Slovenia minister resigns over procurement equipment probe

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s interior minister has stepped down in protest of an investigation against the economy minister over the procurement of medical equipment during the new coronavirus outbreak. Ales Hojs said Tuesday that the probe against the suspects in the investigation was politically motivated and directed against the center-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa. Jansa has faced weeks of street protests that started initially after allegations of political pressure surfaced in the procurement of the anti-virus equipment. Slovenian media say police conducted house searches on Tuesday as part of the probe.