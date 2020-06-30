Scandinavian Airlines gets $1.5 billion to survive crisis

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines says it is getting an aid package worth 14.25 billion kronor ($1.5 billion) after an agreement with its main shareholders. The deal secures the carrier’s survival amid the COVID-19 crisis. The governments of Sweden and Denmark, which own shares in the airline, are partly financing the recapitalization plan, which includes 12 billion kronor in new funding. Scandinavian Airlines says it is cutting costs and does not expect demand in global travel to return to pre-pandemic levels before 2022. Environmental activists spoke out against rescuing an industry that emits high levels of climate-warming gases like CO2.