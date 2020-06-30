 Skip to Content

Pandemic probe: Brazilian governor targeted in police raid

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The governor of Brazil’s Amazonas state was targeted by a police raid over allegations of corruption related to COVID-19 spending. Federal police ordered the preventive detention of eight people and raided more than a dozen addresses of people linked to Gov. Wilson Lima as part of an investigation into alleged fraud in the purchase of ventilators for treating COVID-19, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement. The state in the northern region of the Amazon rainforest has been one of the nation’s hardest-hit. Its capital, Manaus, was devastated by the virus, with patients turned away from full intensive-care units and scores of people dying at home.

