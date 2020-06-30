Oklahoma voters pick Inhofe as Republican nominee

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is the Republican nominee for Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seat. The 86-year-old Inhofe easily dispatched three Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary election. Voters in Oklahoma are also paring down a crowded field of congressional hopefuls seeking to represent the state’s 5th District in Washington. Nine Republicans are vying for the seat held by first-term U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, the only Democrat in the state’s delegation. Horn pulled one of the nation’s biggest congressional upsets in 2018 when she won a seat that had been in Republican hands for four decades.