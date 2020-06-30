NYC budget vote looms as protests push for $1B cut to police

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City lawmakers are holding a high-stakes debate on the city budget as activists demand a $1 billion shift from policing to social services and the city grapples with multibillion-dollar losses because of the coronavirus pandemic. The City Council is due to meet Tuesday, with a midnight deadline to pass a budget ahead of the fiscal year that begins Wednesday. It comes with protesters camped outside City Hall insisting that the city slash $1 billion from the New York Police Department’s budget amid a nationwide campaign to “defund” police. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he and council leaders had agreed on a $1 billion shift.