Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy- winning composer, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Johnny Mandel, the Oscar- and Grammy- winning composer, arranger and musician, has died at 94. He worked on albums by Frank Sinatra, Natalie Cole and many others and whose songwriting credits included “The Shadow of Your Smile” played with everyone from Count Basie to Buddy Rich and his songs were covered by Sinatra, Barbara Streisand and many others. His songwriter partners included Johnny Mercer and Paul Williams. His most widely heard composition was likely “Suicide is Painless,” the droll theme from Robert Altman’s Korean War satire “M*A*S*H,” and later for the hit TV show that starred Alan Alda.