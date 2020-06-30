Israel undeterred by international opposition to annexation

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears determined to carry out his pledge to begin annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, possibly as soon as this week. His vision of redrawing the map of the Holy Land is in line with President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan. It has been welcomed by Israel’s religious and nationalist right wing and condemned by the Palestinians and the international community. Netanyahu’s opponents have offered little more than empty condemnations, so there seems little to prevent the Israeli premier from embarking on a plan that could permanently alter the Mideast landscape.