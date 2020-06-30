 Skip to Content

India’s prime minister says virus’s spread still critical

4:04 am AP - National News

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the country’s coronavirus death rate is under control, but that the country is at a “critical juncture.” Modi made the comments in a speech, his sixth since the pandemic began. They come as India reports nearly 560,000 infections and over 16,000 deaths. In India, the world’s fourth-worst affected country, cases have shot up since the end of a 10-week lockdown in early June. While some restrictions remain, many industries and businesses have reopened, and Indians have cautiously returned to the streets.

Associated Press

